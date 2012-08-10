MBA Student Learns How To Flip A House The Hard Way

Atlanta resident Sarah Fogle knew she had her hands full when she purchased a 30-year-old, three-bedroom house at the end of 2009.



In her own words, the place had “ceilings that had yellowed to the point of turning orange, counters so dirty I had to use oven cleaner, press-on fingernails found in the fridge, and cats having an all-out war in my front yard at four in the morning.”

But for Fogle, who earned her realtor’s licence after college, a fixer-upper was exactly what she wanted. When she isn’t busy studying for her MBA at Georgia State University or working full-time, she’s remodeling her Ugly Duckling House in hopes of selling for a profit in several years.

“My house is kind of in a situation where it’s still old and it lends itself to [experimentation],” she told Business Insider. “And if you’re planning on getting rid of it anyway, it doesn’t hurt to gamble on it.”

