A London police officer was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, raping, and murdering Sarah Everard

Sarah Everard. Met Police

London police officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced to life in prison over Sarah Everard’s death.

Couzens pleaded guilty to her kidnap, rape, and murder.

Prosecutors say he used his arrest warrant to handcuff her and get her into his car.

A London police officer has been sentenced to life in prison after the kidnap, rape, and murder of a woman.

Prosecutors said that Wayne Couzens, who was then a serving officer with London’s Metropolitan Police, handcuffed Sarah Everard and showed her his warrant card to so he could get her in his car, and that he then drove her to Kent, raped, and killed her.

The sentencing judge, Lord Justice Fulford, said on Thursday that the life sentence was given for the murder.

He said: “Those consequences are that on the count of murder you will be imprisoned for life and the tariff is a whole life order. I have taken into account the offences of kidnapping and rape in reaching that decision and on those counts I impose no separate penalty. Take him down.”

Couzens pleaded guilty earlier this year to kidnapping, raping, and murdering Everard.

Everard was 33 years old before when she was killed. She was walking home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London.

Her death sparked a nationwide conversation about women’s safety earlier this year.