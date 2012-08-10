Sarah Chubb, Former President Of Conde Nast Digital, Is Now President Of Gilt City

Photo: Condé Nast

Sarah Chubb, the former president of Conde Nast Digital and a powerful digital media mogul, has joined Gilt City as its president.Chubb will be responsible for Gilt City’s strategy and operations. She’ll report to Gilt Groupe’s president, Andy Page.



Chubb has spent the past year consulting, but before that she spent 15 years at Conde Nast. She helped launch its digital arm in 1996 and eventually led the 300-person group, overseeing 26 businesses.

“I see a huge business

opportunity for Gilt City’s combination of the powerful Gilt brand with the high end consumers’ passion for, and engagement in, their chosen cities,” Chubb said in a release.

