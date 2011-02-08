Sarah Chubb Is Leaving Condé Nast After 20 Years

Photo: Condé Nast

Condé Nast Digital head Sarah Chubb is leaving, the company just announced internally.No successor has been named; Condé will name one in the “coming weeks.”



Condé has been shuffling its digital structure for a while, with some titles taking more direct control over their digital properties.

Chubb was president of Condé Nast Digital, which she has led since 1996.

Here’s the memo to staff from Condé Nast president Bob Sauerberg:

To: All Employees

From: Bob Sauerberg

Re: Executive Announcement

After a wonderful 20-year career at Condé Nast, Sarah Chubb has decided it’s time to explore other opportunities. As we all know, there is a huge amount of energy and excitement in the digital world right now—and Sarah is interested in pursuing the next phase of her career.

Sarah has been a transformational force at Condé Nast and the media business as a whole. I am sure you will all join me in thanking Sarah for her many valuable contributions, congratulating her on her success and wishing her the best of luck as she moves ahead.

Sarah asked me to share her thoughts with you: “CN is the premier company in the industry and I have truly loved my job here. I am also tremendously proud of the contributions that my team and I have made to the Company. While the challenges of an exciting new world beckon me, I know that CN is set up exceptionally well for the future.”

In the coming weeks, we will name a successor to continue the outstanding work in digital growth and innovation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.