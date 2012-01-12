Freestyle Skier Sarah Burke Is In A Coma After A Crash In The Halfpipe

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Burke, a Canadian freestyle skier, is in a coma after a fall on the halfpipe at a sponsor’s event, according to the Montreal Gazette.Reports say Burke was resuscitated on the hill and was then flown to a hospital.



Canadian Freestyle Association CEO Peter Judge said everyone is in shock:

“Someone like her, someone who has always been a spokesperson for her sport and always out in front, you just don’t imagine those kind of things happening,” he told the Gazette.

We’ll keep you updated as more comes in about Burke’s condition.

