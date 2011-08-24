Who Is Sara Sidner? Meet The BRAVE CNN Reporter Who Is Reporting Live From Qaddafi's Compound

Photo: CNN.com

If you’re watching CNN’s coverage of the rebels seizing Muammar Qaddafi‘s compound in Tripoli, Libya, you’re probably also freaking out as you watch CNN reporter Sara Sidner DODGE GUNFIRE while reporting live.Seriously, it’s scary.



But despite her chaotic surroundings, Sidner is calm, collected, and doing her job.

Impressive.

And also not the first time this has happened to her.

Sidner first stood out when she reported on the 2008 Mumbai Terrorist attacks in front of the Taj Majal hotel where she was confronted by angry bystanders in what was a very tense, very scary on-camera moment.

Based in New Delhi, Sidner is an international correspondent for the network, covering India and South Asia. With over 15 years of journalism experience, Sidner joined CNN in 2008, leaving her previous post as weekend anchor and reporter for KTVU-TV in Oakland, California.

Sidner returned to live reporting for the network to cover the situation in Libya, taking over CNN throughout Tuesday afternoon and even tweeting updates.

Photo: Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.