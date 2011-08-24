'Please Don't Shoot, Sir': CNN's Sara Sidner's STUNNING Reporting Under Fire From Libya (VIDEO)

CNN’s correspondent Sara Sidner is doing some absolutely incredible and brave reporting from outside Gaddafi’s compound in Tripoli right now.



Absolutely riveting.

Sidner has been reporting live while rebel shooting off ‘celebratory fire’ stream behind her. At one point she is grazed by a shell and ushers her crew between two walls for protection.

“We’re going to try not to get hit by those bullets.” And moments later “we’re fine, please don’t shoot, sir.”

When people talk about heroic journalists this is what they mean.

Who Is Sara Sidner? Meet The BRAVE CNN Reporter Who Is Reporting Live From Qaddafi’s Compound >>>

