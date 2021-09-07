Sara Bareilles reveals the ‘Waitress’ revival has a sweet nod to late star Nick Cordero

Sara Bareilles and “Waitress” named the “Big Ol’ Slice of Live Your Life” pie after Nick Cordero.

The singer also revealed it was a shock to her when Cordero didn’t survive his battle with COVID-19.

Bareilles is “proud” that Broadway is holding its patrons to strict COVID-19 safety standards.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles revealed the sweet way she and the company of the “Waitress” revival are remembering Nick Cordero, who died of complications from COVID-19 in July 2020.

The “Big Ol’ Slice of Live Your Life” pie is named after one of Cordero’s original songs and is the first pie listed on the new menu board in “Waitress.” That way, Cordero’s memory “lives inside our little show forever and ever,” Bareilles told Joe Fryer of “NBC News” in a segment that aired Monday.

Cordero originated the role of Jenna’s husband Earl when the show first came to Broadway in 2016. Bareilles called him a “beloved company member” who was “deeply kind” and had a “big life.”

“I don’t think any of us were prepared for the fact that he didn’t survive,” the “Gravity” singer told Fryer. “I think we were all like, ‘This is gonna be a success story.'”

Bareilles and Nick Cordero’s widow Amanda Kloots during the curtain call at the ‘Waitress’ reopening. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

As Broadway reopens, patrons are required to provide proof of vaccination upon entry and wear a mask. According to Broadway.org, “exceptions are being made” for children under 12 and people with medical conditions or a “closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination.” But attendees who are not vaccinated must provide proof of a negative COVID test.

Bareilles said she is “proud” that the Broadway community is holding its audiences to such strict standards. “To me, I just feel like this is a no-brainer,” she said. “We’re a progressive industry and we have to hold these high standards.”

While she understands why Broadway was considered a “non-essential” business and shut down during the height of the pandemic, she noted her belief that thanks to “the importance of the arts and what it does for people” and for

“humanity collectively,” it is essential.

The singer-songwriter also said she’s thankful for the “miracle” she gets to experience by getting to revive “Waitress,” which she called “the great love of my artistic life,” and to star in it again.

Bareilles will appear as Jenna Hunterson in “Waitress” at The Barrymore Theatre through October 17.