Amazing pictures from the Japanese snow festival that just drew more than 2 million visitors

The Sapporo Snow Festival is held in Sapporo, Japan and attracts about 2 million visitors every winter. The 2015 one just ended this week.
The first festival took place in 1950 when local high school students made six snow statues. Nowadays, the festival includes an international sculpture contest, ice rinks, air shows, and some of the most intricately detailed statues.
Here are some of the most creative and inspiring images from the this year’s festival, courtesy of Rocket News 24.
This snow family from a popular Japanese cartoon looks like they're having a great time at the festival.
Olaf the snowman from Disney's 'Frozen' was literally turned into a snowman at this year's festival.
Check out this swordfish ice sculpture. It was one of 4 overall winners of the ice sculpture contest...
Though the child may be doing something completely unsafe, you can't help but be awestruck at this image.
A TIE fighter from the original 'Star Wars' trilogy accidentally lands on the ice planet of Sapporo.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.