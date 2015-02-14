Amazing pictures from the Japanese snow festival that just drew more than 2 million visitors

The Sapporo Snow Festival is held in Sapporo, Japan and attracts about 2 million visitors every winter. The 2015 one just ended this week.

The first festival took place in 1950 when local high school students made six snow statues. Nowadays, the festival includes an international sculpture contest, ice rinks, air shows, and some of the most intricately detailed statues.

Here are some of the most creative and inspiring images from the this year’s festival, courtesy of Rocket News 24.

This snow family from a popular Japanese cartoon looks like they're having a great time at the festival. A family made of snow welcomes people to the 2015 Sapporo Snow Festival Here's the hero Disney's 'Big Hero 6' casually leaning against a block of ice. The popular hero from this year's Disney movie 'Big Hero 6' taking in the scenery at the festival There wasn't any need for snow shovels this year since this tank did all the work. Even with a tank in its midst the festival was as peaceful as ever The main characters from Disney's 'Frozen' are actually frozen. Elsa and Anna from the movie 'Frozen' in their natural environment Olaf the snowman from Disney's 'Frozen' was literally turned into a snowman at this year's festival. Olaf the snowman from the movie 'Frozen' freezes for the camera Check out this swordfish ice sculpture. It was one of 4 overall winners of the ice sculpture contest... A swordfish out of water wasn't the only unique sculpture from the festival this year ...But it was this majestic sculpture that took home the grand prize this year. An eagle with a fish in its talons won first place in the ice sculpture competition Though the child may be doing something completely unsafe, you can't help but be awestruck at this image. A snow child pokes its head out of a barrel while its mother hovers nearby Check out this ram on the loose. This snowy ram confused visitors who thought it was real A TIE fighter from the original 'Star Wars' trilogy accidentally lands on the ice planet of Sapporo. A TIE fighter from the original 'Star Wars' trilogy makes a crash landing at the festival Check out Darth Vader forcing you to stare at this intricately detailed work of art... A massive sculpture dedicated to the original 'Star Wars' trilogy elicited raves from visitors this year ...He's even more intimidating up close. Darth Vade from 'Star Wars' casts a looming shadow on the throngs of visitors to the festival Check out this replica of the Kasuga Grand Shrine during the day... A replica of a Japanese shrine seems too real ...And at night. This replica of a Japanese shrine needs to be real And finally, this is what the Sapporo Snow Festival looks like at night from above. Night view of the Sapporo Snow Festival from above If the snow is not your thing, maybe try one of these locales... The 20 most visited cities in the world>>

