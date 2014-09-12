Sapphire Screens Were 'Weeks' Away From Being On The IPhone 6

Apple We expected a more durable screen on the iPhone 6 but didn’t get one.

GT Advanced’s (GTAT) sapphire screens were rumoured to be on at least one of the two iPhones Apple introduced on Tuesday.

They were said to be “nearly unbreakable.”

Now we’ve learned that those screens were “weeks” away from making it onto the iPhone 6, according to a report by Wall Street Forensics’ Matt Margolis.

Margolis says yield issues — there simply wasn’t enough refined sapphire to meet Apple’s intense demand — are to blame for the lack of sapphire on the iPhone 6.

GTAT simply couldn’t scale up as quickly as Apple wanted.

Sapphire screens that couldn’t be used for the iPhone were repurposed for the Apple Watch, he says.

Even though sapphire screens didn’t make it onto the iPhone, GTAT is going full steam ahead with sapphire production.

That suggests that we might see sapphire on the next iPhone.

For now, consumers will have to settle for Corning’s ion-strengthened Gorilla Glass.

