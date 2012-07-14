How To Make A Hard Drive That Lasts 1 Million Years

Photo: Flickr / Ed Bierman

Science Magazine reports that the secret to making your data last a million years is to use a drive that’s made out of sapphire.It might seem like a silly pursuit, but the project was born when nuclear waste repositories needed a way to catalogue where they’d buried waste for the future. And they wanted to make sure that the very distant future would be able to access the data.



There are two problems facing the project. First, price is a downside. A prototype of the device costs $30,000. Secondly, because the engineers are thinking several thousand years down the road, they admit they don’t know what language to write the information in.

Now take a look at Brewster, the new must-have app for iPhone >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.