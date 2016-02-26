SpaceX postpones rocket launch for second time with less than 2 minutes before scheduled lift off

With just 1 minute and 40 seconds before launch on Thursday evening, SpaceX held the launch for its second mission of the year — to transport the SES-9 communications satellite into orbit.

SpaceX engineers said during a live webcast that the rocket was in good health, but that there is no known rescheduled time for the launch as of right now.

Thursday’s launch attempt was actually a back-up for the original launch date, which was scheduled for Wednesday.

It is unclear when SpaceX will announce its next attempt, and so far SpaceX has not provided any further information about why the launch was scrubbed.

Stay tuned for more as we learn what happened.

