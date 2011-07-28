SAP Will Open Two Innovation centres In Latin America

During the second half of 2011, SAP plans to build two innovation centres, according to BNamericas who got informed by the senior VP for LATAM and the Carribean, Marcelo Kaucher. The two innovation centres will be located in Brazil and Mexico, which are the two biggest markets in LATAM for SAP.



Purpose

The centres will be used as demo centres that will allow customers to see progress in the application of SAP’s new products in a real-time way.

Marcelo Kaucher said:

“Brazil and Mexico are the biggest markets in Latin America for SAP, and [the centres] will be used mainly to show customers the results of applied innovation in all SAP products. But this doesn’t mean that we’re going to change the way we are currently presenting technology in the region. If someone from Chile wants to see a product, of course we will make sure they can have a presentation.”

From innovation to open innovation

It might be an opportunity for SAP to develop these centres into open innovation centres, where they will involve their customers and other stakeholders into their innovation process. Continuous feedback speeds up product development and lowers costs.

Time will tell, but it with all the attention on open innovation, this is an interesting option to explore.

