SAP to host 'Virtual Take Your Child to Work Day' with celebrities to bring 'cheer and focus' on children amid COVID-19

SAP Karlie Kloss and Now United’s Noah are among the featured guests for the online event.

SAP is bringing together 18 athletes, celebrities, and influencers to celebrate kids and families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, hosted on the SAP YouTube channel, will feature opportunities to explore what it’s like to play professional sports, learn about maths and coding, and even try out a new TikTok dance, Alicia Tillman, chief marking officer at SAP, told Business Insider.

Supermodel and Project Runway host, Karlie Kloss and global pop group Now United are among the group of 18 athletes, celebrities, and influencers joining in on SAP’s “Virtual Take Your Child to Work Day” April 23. The event is also supporting nonprofit organisation No Kid Hungry, which is working to ensure continued access to three healthy meals a day for children in need.

An afternoon of virtual events through the SAP YouTube channel will replace what would have been a normal in-office day.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic and offices closed, it makes it impossible for this annual transition to continue in its current form,” Alicia Tillman, chief marketing officer at SAP, told Business Insider. “But now more than ever, we need some cheer, and focus on our children as they try to remain motivated with schools closed.”

Several states have implemented and extended stay-at-home orders, and as a result, adults have had to turn to remote work and their children, many of whom are affected by the pandemic through school closures, must pivot to staying home as well.

Several parents have noted the difficulties they and their children are facing as they social distance from their classmates and family members.

Through the 3-hour long event, celebrities and influencers will answer questions from kids in the virtual audience, learn new skills, and even design Thank You cards for healthcare workers.

“The entire experience is designed to be interactive and educational,” Tillman said.

Professional tennis player Sloane Stephens, 10-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul, and social media personality Addison Rae are set to participate as well.

