SAP Snaps Up Carbon Management Firm

SAP (SAP) announced that it intends to acquire Clear Standards, a Virgina based carbon managment software firm.



Clear Standards’ web-based software will be integrated with SAP’s enterprise software to cope with the “increasingly stringent government regulations and expectations for better transparency,” when it comes to pollution according to the release.

Clear Standards helps companies figure out and organise data on greenhouse gas emissions, water use and waste. By this time next year it seems pretty certain that there will be a some legislation in the U.S. designed to tax CO2 emissions.

