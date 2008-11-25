SAP Slashing Prices On Enterprise Software? (SAP)

Tech spending is slowing amidst the recession. So are enterprise vendors starting to slash prices? Visiting New York last week, SAP (SAP) co-Chief Leo Apotheker said his company would be:



Discounting has been part of the software industry from the second day of existence. On the first day, no one knew what software was.

“We have a vested interest in making sure that our customers come alive out of this crisis,” he said. “And we’ll work with them to help them as much as we can.”

We’re taking that to mean: Yes, we’re cutting prices.

See Also:

Oops, Tech Spending Not Immune From Recession After All

Enterprise Software Giant SAP: “Sudden And Unexpected Drop In Business” At End Of Quarter

Photo: mkrigsman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.