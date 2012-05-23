SAP Spends A Whopping $4.3 Billion On Cloud E-commerce Company Ariba

SAP co-ceo Bill McDermott

Photo: AP

SAP has made another massive acquisition. This time it snapped up cloud-based ecommerce company Ariba.SAP paid $45 a share in a deal valued at $4.3 billion



Ariba is headquartered in Sunnyvale, and has approximately 2,600 employees.

SAP is dead serious about turning itself from an old-school enterprise software company into a cloud company. It has struggled to come up with a successful cloud strategy for years.

This acquisition follows its $3.4 billion buy of cloud company SuccessFactors.

Ariba is a network that helps companies make purchases and collaborate with their suppliers. With $444 million in total revenue, Ariba experienced 38.5 per cent annual growth in 2011, SAP says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.