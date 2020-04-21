Jennifer Morgan is stepping down as co-CEO of SAP after just 6 months, with Christian Klein staying on as solo CEO

SAP SAP co-CEO Jennifer Morgan

SAP co-CEO Jennifer Morgan is stepping down after just six months in that position. Christian Klein will remain as solo CEO.

SAP said the company decided that a dual CEO structure was not ideal for the current market which “ requires companies to take swift, determined action which is best supported by a very clear leadership structure.”

Click here for more BI Prime stories.

SAP’s Jennifer Morgan is stepping down as co-CEO just six months after being named to the tech giant’s top post together with Christian Klein. Klein will remain the German software behemoth’s solo CEO.

Morgan will leave the company on April, 30, SAP said. She took over in October after the departure of longtime CEO Bill McDermott who stepped down and subsequently was named CEO of ServiceNow.

SAP suggested that its leadership had decided that a dual CEO structure would not be the most effective approach to the current market which is reeling from the coronavirus crisis.

“A dual leadership model has many benefits and its time, but the current environment requires companies to take swift, determined action which is best supported by a very clear leadership structure,” the company said in a statement.

SAP said Morgan “mutually agreed” with SAP’s supervisory board that she will step down, and that the company “will switch to a sole CEO model with immediate effect.”

“It has been a great privilege to drive SAP’s growth and innovation in so many areas and most recently as co-CEO,” Morgan, who joined SAP in 2004, said in a statement.

Got a tip about SAP or another tech company? Contact this reporter via email at

[email protected]

, message him on Twitter



@benpimentel



or send him a secure message through Signal at (510) 731-8429.

You can also



contact Business Insider securely via SecureDrop



.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.