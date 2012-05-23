SAP Exec Gets Arrested For Stealing Legos

Thomas Langenbach

A SAP VP came up with a strange way to beef up his income.He was arrested for stealing Legos and reselling them for a hefty profit on eBay, NBC Bay Area reports.



Thomas Langenbach allegedly printed up his own barcode stickers that gave him hugely discounted prices. He put those stickers on boxes of Legos then headed to the checkout counter. For instance, Langenbach allegedly bought a $279 box of Millenium Falcon LEGOS for just $49, and a $90 Anakin LEGO set for about $35.

It’s reportedly alleged that Langenbach sold 2,100 LEGO items on eBay for about $30,000 since April.

Now, Legos are expensive. But Langenbach apparently lives in a multimillion-dollar house in San Carlos, Calif., according to NBC Bay Area, which sent a reporter to the house to try and question him.

Langenbach has worked for SAP since 1988 and held the job of vice president at the SAP Integration & Certification centre (ICC) in Palo Alto, according to his LinkedIn profile.

