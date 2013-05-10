SAP Co-CEO Bill McDermott Clears The Air On The Ongoing Fight With Oracle

The biggest names in enterprise software and database solutions, SAP and Oracle, are constantly throwing jabs at each other.



SAP co-CEO Bill McDermott stopped by our office recently, and talked about the ongoing race between the giants in the enterprise resource planning market.

“We are looking in the windshield at where we need to take SAP, not so much debating why we are or aren’t better than Oracle,” said McDermott.

“We know we are better. We know we are ahead. Now, the question is how we can continue to innovate faster, and help that customer win.”

Watch below McDermott explain how SAP’s integrated application platform is driving business results, and how Oracle has moved away from the core software mission.

