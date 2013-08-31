Here's What Happened When SAP Co-CEO Bill McDermott Joined Twitter

SAP co-CEO Bill McDermott took the plunge and joined Twitterthis week and he’s taking to social networking like an old pro.

His first tweet was a cheerful hello that expertly included the #SAP hashtag.

And that made his second tweet hilarious.

Apparently, SAP employees inundated him, not with tweets, but with emails welcoming him to Twitter. He saw his inbox fill up and thought there was some sort of catastrophe in the company.

@pixelbase Hope you tolerate me, too! Had 350 emails by 6am; wondered if biz issue but happy to see warm welcome from friends. Thx all!

— Bill McDermott (@BillRMcDermott) August 27, 2013

With that second tweet and a total of seven this week, he also instantly out-tweeted archrival Larry Ellison, CEO of Oracle, who joined Twitter in June, 2012, and has since sent only one. And that was a dis of SAP.

McDermott’s tweets have been far friendlier, including a shout-out to Fantasy Football and Martin Luther King Jr.

Ellison managed to attract 40,000 follows to his single tweet. Ellison admits that Facebook is more his style. (His Facebook profile is not public).

In a few days, McDermott has attracted about 1,000 followers, so he still has a ways to go to beat Ellison on that count, but if he keeps up the action, he surely will.

