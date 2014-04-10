Flying Into Sao Paulo's International Airport Is Incredibly Easy

Michael Kelley

Despite talk of frantic infrastructure renovations ahead of the 2014 World Cup, I found landing at Sao Paulo, Brazil’s Guarulhos International Airport to be very smooth.

Michael Kelley/Business Insider

My experience with international travel is that customs is a bit of a hassle with security checks and various lines. Not so at GRU.

Michael Kelley/Business Insider

I showed my tourist visa, and not having any checked bags or anything to declare, strolled right through without a question asked.

Michael kelley visaMichael Kelley

The currency exchange is the first thing upon entering the terminal.

Michael Kelley/Business Insider

The rate is a little more than 200 Brazilian Reis for $US100.

Michael Kelley/Business Insider

That was it. The terminal, used for international and domestic flights, contains a row of ATMs and three stories of food and boutiques.

Michael Kelley/Business Insider

The most prominent vendor sold spices.

Michael Kelley/Business Insider

The most crowded place was the loterias, where they sell bus cards and lottery tickets.

Michael Kelley/Business Insider

The only problem I had was finding power outlets, which I would discover is a problem in much of the city.

Michael Kelley/Business Insider

In any case, I could have been outside in about 10 minutes after getting off the plane.

Michael Kelley/Business Insider

And after a half-hour bus ride, I was dropped off in the center of Sao Paulo.

Michael Kelley/Business Insider

Michael Kelley will be exploring Brazil for the next two weeks and posting the highlights at Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.