Flying Into Sao Paulo's International Airport Is Incredibly Easy

Despite talk of frantic infrastructure renovations ahead of the 2014 World Cup, I found landing at Sao Paulo, Brazil’s Guarulhos International Airport to be very smooth.

My experience with international travel is that customs is a bit of a hassle with security checks and various lines. Not so at GRU.

I showed my tourist visa, and not having any checked bags or anything to declare, strolled right through without a question asked.

The currency exchange is the first thing upon entering the terminal.

The rate is a little more than 200 Brazilian Reis for $US100.

That was it. The terminal, used for international and domestic flights, contains a row of ATMs and three stories of food and boutiques.

The most prominent vendor sold spices.

The most crowded place was the loterias, where they sell bus cards and lottery tickets.

The only problem I had was finding power outlets, which I would discover is a problem in much of the city.

In any case, I could have been outside in about 10 minutes after getting off the plane.

And after a half-hour bus ride, I was dropped off in the center of Sao Paulo.

