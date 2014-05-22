VIDEO: This Sao Paulo Subway Station Is Crushingly Overcrowded Weeks Before The World Cup

The World Cup is fast approaching, and Brazil has already had its share of troubles getting ready for the big event.

Bus drivers in Sao Paulo went on strike this week, which is overwhelming the city’s subways.

This video of a crowded metro station in Sao Paulo, posted by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, is especially terrifying considering how many spectators will be flooding the city for the opening game in June.

The New Republic notes that at least 300,000 commuters have been affected and about 300,000 foreigners are expected to visit Brazil for the World Cup in June and July.

The subway station looks really dangerous — one woman appears to faint, and others are sucked into the void between escalators.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It’s unclear when the strike will end, and this could become a major problem for soccer fans who will rely on public transportation to get to the games.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.