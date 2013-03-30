Construction Of Sao Paulo's $400 Million Soccer Stadium Might Be Halted 14 Months Before The World Cup

With a little over a year to go until the 2014 World Cup kicks off in Brazil, the builders of Sao Paolo’s new Itaquerao stadium are threatening to halt construction, Reuters reports.



The builders say they have not been given the $200 million government loan they were promised, and threatened to stop work on the stadium if it isn’t paid.

The Itaquerao is supposed to host the first game of the event on June 12, 2014.

The run-up to the World Cup has been marred by reports that construction and infrastructure problems will throw the event into disarray.

As you can see from these stunning photos, there is still a ton of work to be done.

