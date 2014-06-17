Listen As A Quiet São Paulo Neighbourhood Goes Nuts After Goals In Brazil's First World Cup Match

Claus Wahlers, a resident of São Paulo’s Moema neighbourhood, recorded a video of his neighbourhood during Brazil’s opening World Cup match against Croatia. Although there’s little action to see, the eruption of noise each time Brazil scores is amazing. It sounds like the audio’s coming from within the stadium, but it’s just normal Brazilians in bars and restaurants celebrating like they normally do — with vuvuzelas, screams, and fireworks.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.