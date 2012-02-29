Santorum To Romney: Stop Whining About My Democratic Supporters

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

Mitt Romney is telling his supporters that Rick Santorum is “kidnapping” the GOP nomination by appealing to Democrats in Michigan. But Maggie Haberman and Juana Summers of Politico report that Rick is firing back:



“If I appeal as a conservative to conservative Democrats, that’s kidnapping the process? Did you ask him whether the 53 per cent of the people in New Hampshire who voted that weren’t Republicans, was that kidnapping the process? He didn’t seem to complain about it then.”

“That’s what bullies do,” Santorum said. “When you hit them back. They whine.”

Santorum says his appeal is to “conservative Democrats” because he connects with blue collar voters and other constituencies that Reagan captured.

But it isn’t just “Reagan Democrats” voting for Rick Santorum.

Liberals and progressives are planning to pull the Santorum lever to make this process more drawn out and vicious for Republicans. Daily Kos is even trying to organise the disruptive effort.

“I have to tell you a lot of my Democratic friends will vote for Santorum in something they are calling Operation Hilarity,” Michael Moore said at the end of an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow last night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.