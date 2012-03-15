Santorum To Puerto Rico: Speak English If You Want To Become A State

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

The Puerto Rico primary is on Sunday and Rick Santorum made a quick campaign stop to the island. While there, he told Puerto Ricans that if they want to pursue statehood, they should make English their primary language, Reuters reports.



Nevermind the fact that both English and Spanish are already the official languages of the territory.

In an interview with El Vocero newspaper, Santorum said he does not support a state where English is not the primary language.

“Like any other state, there has to be compliance with this and any other federal law,” Santorum said. “And that is that English has to be the principal language. There are other states with more than one language such as Hawaii but to be a state of the United States, English has to be the principal language.”

The only problem with Santorum’s plan is that no part in the U.S. constitution stipulates that English must be the primary language of a territory before it becomes a state.

The U.S. Census Bureau did report in 2010 that 80 per cent of Puerto Ricans self-reported that they speak English less than “very well.”

20 delegates are up for grabs in Puerto Rico.

