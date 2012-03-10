Santorum: This Will Be A Two-Person Race After Tuesday

Rick Santorum is calling it: after the next round of primaries and caucuses on Tuesday, the field of presidential contend ors is going to narrow.

On this week’s “Political Capital with Al Hunt,” set to air tonight, Santorum said that he will likely win Mississippi and Alabama, and the resulting momentum will push out some of his opponents.

He wouldn’t go so far as to call for Newt Gingrich to drop out, but he suggested that things aren’t looking good for his chief Not-Romney rival.

“Congressman Gingrich finished first in one state, his home, and finished third or fourth everywhere else, which has been a consistent pattern,” he said. “So we feel pretty good that it’s now narrowing to a two-person race.”

Last time anyone checked in with Gingrich he wasn’t budging.

On Wednesday, ABC reports, Gingrich told radio host Bill Bennett that his Georgia win was reason to stay in the race, and that he still doesn’t see Santorum as a competitive candidate.

“If I thought [Santorum] was a slam dunk to beat Romney and to beat Obama I would really consider getting out. I don’t. I think each of the three candidates has strengths and weaknesses and that this is a very healthy vetting process,” he said.

Tuesday’s contests are in Mississippi, Alabama, American Samoa, and Hawaii. 119 delegates are up for grabs.

