Santorum: Obama's Teleprompter Should Be Illegal

For years now, Republicans have been joking about Obama’s frequent use of a Teleprompter at public appearances.But now Rick Santorum is suggesting they be banned.



No. Seriously.

From Chris Welch’s report for CNN:

“See, I always believed that when you run for president of the United States, it should be illegal to read off a teleprompter,” Santorum said at a Gulfport restaurant. “Because all you’re doing is reading someone else’s words to people.”

He continued to elaborate on why he believes prompters should have no place in politics, saying that people should know that a candidate’s words haven’t been “focus-grouped” and that the words are the candidate’s – not those of “pollsters and speechwriters.”

Does Santorum really want the federal government to micromanage campaign stops? Maybe small-government advocate Rick Santorum didn’t mean to suggest that reading off a Teleprompter during an election year should be a federal crime. Maybe that is just something he said extemporaneously. Perhaps he misspoke.

But that seems like a good case for using a Teleprompter.

