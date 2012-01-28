Santorum Reasserted Himself At Last Night's Florida Debate

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Rick Santorum isn’t used to getting asked the first question of a presidential debate.Throughout the campaign, he has always been one of the underdogs on stage, before and after his surprising Iowa victory, and the former Pennsylvania senator has often faded in the glow of other candidates.



But at the latest Republican face-off here on Thursday, debate moderator Wolf Blitzer gave Santorum the first and last word of the night, and the candidate who is running a distant third here appeared up to the challenge of nudging himself back into the conversation in what has become a two-man narrative in Florida.

“I think we’re getting better at every debate,” Santorum told RCP shortly after the latest in the seemingly endless series of candidate forums had ended. “After 17 or 18 of them, you hopefully should be getting pretty good.”

On a night when Newt Gingrich did not appear to be at his most effective, Santorum took the initiative to land some of his own shots on Mitt Romney over the health care plan he signed into law as governor of Massachusetts.

The health care issue has long been considered one of Romney’s greatest vulnerabilities, but he has rarely faced the kind of sustained and effective criticism of it that most observers expected would come his way from opponents in the campaign.

After Romney defended once again the universal health care plan that he enacted as governor, Santorum was ready to pounce with one of the most memorable exchanges of the night.

“What Gov. Romney just said is that government-run, top-down medicine is working pretty well in Massachusetts and he supports it,” the former Pennsylvania senator said. “Now, think about what that means.”

When Romney cut his opponent off and protested that the law did not carry a government plan and was intended to eliminate free-riders from the system, Santorum did not give an inch.

“Just so I understand this, in Massachusetts, everybody is mandated as a condition of breathing in Massachusetts, to buy health insurance,” Santorum said with a slightly bemused expression. “And if you don’t, you have to pay a fine.”

The exchange between Santorum and Romney continued for a few more minutes, as Gingrich and Ron Paul stood by and watched.

Santorum’s ability to engage Romney so directly was in and of itself something of a win for a candidate who had been in danger of becoming an afterthought in this two-man show.

Santorum received strong crowd reaction throughout the night by seizing the kinds of moments that have more typically belonged to Gingrich in past debates.

One of Santorum’s most memorable lines came when he tried to showcase whatever harmony still exists among the remaining GOP candidates — a tactic that Gingrich had used to great effect during his initial rise last fall — after Romney and Gingrich got into yet another tussle over their past employment and personal finances.

“Can we set aside that Newt was a member of Congress and used the skills that he developed as a member of Congress to go out and advise companies — and that’s not the worst thing in the world?” Santorum said. “And that Mitt Romney is a wealthy guy because he worked hard and he’s going out and working hard? And you guys should leave that alone and focus on the issues.”

But it wasn’t all good will for Santorum. Far from it.

Throughout the night, he differentiated himself from his competitors by tapping into his connection with blue-collar Republicans, noting that he would not lower the top marginal tax rates as much as his competitors would.

“I wish I made as much money as Mitt Romney,” Santorum joked at one point.

Low on resources and way down in the polls with just five days to go before Florida voters cast their ballots, Santorum’s task of becoming a real threat here remains a decidedly challenging one.

But his performance on Thursday night may have at least earned him an opportunity to remain a critical factor in the race going forward.

