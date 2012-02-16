Santorum Or Romney: Who Has The Better Attack Ad In Michigan?

Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum have a lot invested in Michigan.



For Romney a loss in Michigan, the state where his father was governor, would be devastating. For Rick Santorum, a win would keep his campaign credible going into the later contests.

So both efforts have negative ads that are going to run throughout the state over the next weeks. Which one is better?

First here is the one put out by Restore Our Future, a SuperPAC aligned with Romney:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Next is the “Rombo” ad, where a Mitt Romney lookalike tries to blast Rick Santorum with mud, but only gets some on himself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

