Santorum Loses Support Because Of His 'Speak English' Remark In Puerto Rico

Rick Santorum traveled to Puerto Rico ahead of Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich vying for the territory’s 20 electoral votes.



But his trip may have done more harm than good.

Yesterday he told Puerto Ricans that if they want to pursue statehood, they should make English their primary language.

That didn’t go over well.

And it looks like one of Santorum’s biggest supporters isn’t too happy about that. So much that he’s rescinded his endorsement.

Oresto Ramos, a former senator of Puerto Rico, told El Vocero why he is no longer supporting Santorum.

“Such a requirement would be unconstitutional, and also would clash with our sociological and linguistic reality, as a question of principle I cannot back a person who holds that position,” Oreste said. “As a Puerto Rican and Spanish-speaking U.S. citizen, I consider the position of Mr. Santorum offensive.”

Early this morning Santorum clarified his statement while leaving a special-needs school in San Juan.

“What I said is English has to be learned as a language and this has to be a country where English is widely spoken and used,” Santorum told reporters. “[Puerto Rico] needs to be a bilingual country, not just a Spanish speaking country. Right now it is overwhelmingly just Spanish speaking. But it needs to have, in order to fully integrate into American society, English has to be a language that is spoken here also and spoken universally.

“I think if you talk to most parents, they want their children to learn English. It is essential for children in America to be able to speak English to fully integrate and have full opportunities,” he said. “I don’t think we’re doing any more than, you know, people who come to America on the mainland. We’re not doing them any favours by not teaching them English.”

At a town hall, Santorum attempted to emphasise his close relationship to Puerto Rico.

“I was referred to by many in my state as Senador Puertorriqueño. They used to make fun of me, ‘Why are you representing Puerto Rico?’ Well, someone has to because they don’t have a voice,” Santorum said. “I felt a responsibility to the island.”

