UPSET: Rick Santorum Crushes Romney In All Three States

UPDATE: Shocker, Rick Santorum has pulled off an upset, winning all 3 states, including Colorado where Romney was favoured.He’s now up to 12% on InTrade.



ORIGINAL POST: CNN has projected that Rick Santorum will win Missouri and Minnesota, and in the early results he is leading in Colorado, though we expect Romney will pull that out.

Now, we hasten to remind that no delegates are being assigned tonight.

In fact, there is a chance that Ron Paul will end up with a share of delegates that outpaces his vote total just by virtue of him organising so well in caucus states.

But any time you give the media a chance to declare you the winner of something, even something symbolic it is a good thing. Santorum can get more media coverage, more fundraising, more momentum.

In fact, by winning multiple states he can argue that he is better position to be the anti-Romney than his rivals. Gingrich only won South Carolina. Santorum is wining a whole region of the country. Not only that, they are swing states.

But in the grand scheme of things it is going to take more than non-binding caucuses for Santorum to become a real threat to Mitt Romney.

At this time four years ago Mitt Romney was considered to be the “conservative alternative” to John McCain. And Romney won Minnesota. It did nothing to derail McCain who had won New Hampshire and Florida.

Romney is currently in the McCain position. And Santorum is in Romney’s position four years ago.

Tonight’s results don’t change it by themselves. But they have earned Santorum another look. He’ll get fresh funds. Now he has to do something with these resources to really disrupt Mitt Romney.

