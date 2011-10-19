Rick Santorum Is Right—Stay Rich And Get Married

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

While you’re watching the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas tonight, it may serve you well to listen to the former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum.He actually gave some good financial advice last week at the end of the Bloomberg/The Washington Post debate at Dartmouth College when he talked about some of the problems with the breakdown of the American family.



“You want to look at the poverty rate among families that have two—that have a husband and a wife working in them? It’s five per cent today. A family that’s dead by one person? It’s 30 per cent today,” he said.

And he’s actually right. It’s better to stay married … by a long shot.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s People and Families in Poverty Selected Characteristics: 2009 and 2010, only 5.8 and 6.2% of married couples lived below the poverty in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

That’s in sharp contrast to households headed by a single female. Of that group, 29.9% lived below the poverty line in 2009 and 31.6% fell into the same category in 2010. Single female households make up about 73% of all single households.

The numbers aren’t as bad for homes run by single men where 16.9 and 15.8% lived below the poverty line in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

Looking at these stats, it’s little surprise that President Obama and Santorum actually agree on the importance of American families staying together.

As E.J. Dionne Jr. points out in his op-ed piece in Nation of Change, which was published yesterday, Obama, in his Father’s Day speech, noted, “We know that children who grow up without a father are more likely to live in poverty …They’re more likely to drop out of school. They’re more likely to wind up in prison. They’re more likely to abuse drugs and alcohol …They’re more likely to become teenage parents themselves.”

Of course there are many contributing factors to poverty besides the fact a household is run without a father or by a single parent. But staying married certainly helps keep the personal finances up.

So what should you take away from Santorum’s comments last week? To stay rich (or richer) is to stay married.

