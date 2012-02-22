Santorum In 1995: 'I Was Basically Pro-Choice All My Life Until I Ran For Congress'

Photo: AP Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Sam Stein and Jason Cherikis of Huffington Post have uncovered some nice documentation showing that Santorum wasn’t always such a hard-liner on social issues like abortion. They found a December 1995 interview with Philadelphia Magazine where Santorum admitted he had been basically pro-choice until he got into politics.



An even earlier statement, from 1990, had Santorum saying that government ought to come down on the side of life, but making many qualifying statements that it would be difficult to criminalise something a large part of the public regarded as a “right.” The statement was full of language about the difficulty of the issue.

These statements seem to reflect that Santorum’s own convictions on these issues have firmed up over time.

Here is part of the 1990 position statement.

And the excerpt from the Philadelphia Magazine interview:

The full scans and story are at Huffington Post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.