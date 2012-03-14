Santorum: Fox News Is 'Shilling' For Mitt Romney

Whoa.



Rick Santorum was just on the “Kilmeade & Friends” radio show on Fox News Radio this morning, and he called out Fox News for ‘shilling’ for Mitt Romney in their coverage of the race.

The Daily Caller has the audio.

Santorum has complained that Matt Drudge is on Mitt Romney’s side. And his complaints about Fox make it seem like he is trying to “work the refs” ahead of what could be a tough night for him in the Alabama and Mississippi primaries.

Many conservatives who once held office turn to Fox to keep their media profile up. Think of Sarah Palin and Mike Huckabee from the last election cycle. That may not be an option for Santorum if he keeps up the tough talk.

More at the Daily Caller.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.