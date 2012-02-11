Santorum Fears Men Becoming Too Emotional If Women Take On Combat Roles

Rick Santorum isn’t on board with the Pentagon’s decision to formally open up some combat roles to women, he told CNN’s John King last night. “I want to create every opportunity for women to be able to serve this country … but I do have concerns about women in front-line combat,” Santorum said. “I think that could be a very compromising situation, where people naturally may do things that may not be in the interest of the mission because of other types of emotions that are involved.”



“It already happens, of course, with the camaraderie of men in combat, but I think it would be even more unique if women were in combat,” he continued. “And I think that’s probably not in the best interests of men, women, or the mission.” Writing for the Washington Post, Jennifer Rubin calls the quote Santorum’s first gaffe of the campaign. (Of course, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing; yesterday Politico laid out the candidate’s 10 biggest problems.)

This post originally appeared at Newser.





