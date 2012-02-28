Hey, Rick Santorum, So It's Totally Cool If A Muslim Becomes President And Doesn't Separate Church-State?

And now I would like to put in word on behalf of the one true God and His role in government.

Well, he finally said it.GOP Presidential candidate Rick Santorum announced that he rejects the idea that church and state should be separated.



Specifically, while explaining that John F. Kennedy’s comments about the issue made him “throw up,” he said:

What kind of country do we live that says only people of non-faith can come into the public square and make their case?

On ABC’s “This Week,” he also said:

“I don’t believe in an America where the separation of church and state is absolute.”

OK, fine. We knew that was coming. And it’s probably an honest statement of Santorum’s opinion. And there’s no question that tens of millions of Americans wholeheartedly agree with him.

So we just have one question for the former Senator:

Which faith?

Which faith do people who “come into the public square” have to have?

Any faith?

Or your faith?

Specifically, is it cool if someone of Jewish faith comes into the public square?

How about Buddhist faith?

How about Muslim faith?

Those are big, popular faiths with lots of adherents. The third one in particular tends to freak out a lot of people–especially Christian people who think that their faith is The Faith that should be the one required for people who come into the public square.

So we just want to get your answer on record.

If you don’t believe in the absolute separation of church and state, and you want people in government to be people of faith, can we assume that you would be totally cool with having a devout Muslim be President–and make Presidential decisions, in part, on the teachings of his or her faith?

Or is what you’re really saying is that you think that US government positions should only be open to those of Christian faith?

And, if so, wouldn’t you like to limit it a bit further? There are lots of different kinds of Christians out there, and they believe very different things. (Some of them even believe in the separation of church and state!)

You’re running for President here, and some people are still taking your candidacy seriously, and this is an important issue, so we would appreciate a clarification.

