WATCH: Santorini used to have a flourishing tomato crop. Now one man is turning to tourists to save the industry.

- The volcanic soil on the Greek island of Santorini produces a unique variety of cherry tomato that’s popular with tourists.
- Today, one man is keeping the industry alive on Santorini after a 1956 earthquake nearly cratered the industry.
- We asked Petros Oikonomou of Anydro Tours how he’s managed to turn his tomato business into a successful tourist attraction.
- View more episodes of Business Insider Today on Facebook.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.