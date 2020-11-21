WATCH: Santorini used to have a flourishing tomato crop. Now one man is turning to tourists to save the industry.

Izabela Cardoso, Fernando Teixeira, Meg Teckman-Fullard

  • The volcanic soil on the Greek island of Santorini produces a unique variety of cherry tomato that’s popular with tourists.
  • Today, one man is keeping the industry alive on Santorini after a 1956 earthquake nearly cratered the industry.
  • We asked Petros Oikonomou of Anydro Tours how he’s managed to turn his tomato business into a successful tourist attraction.
