Santonio Holmes Denies Ex-Agent's Claims That He Took Illegal Payments

Photo: Sports Illustrated

New York Jet Santonio Holmes was again confronted about allegations made by former agent Josh Luchs in a explosive Sports Illustrated article, and again Holmes denied them. In fact, he denies even knowing who Luchs is.It seems entirely plausible that Holmes, who played at Ohio State from 2002-05, would not remember a conversation with two agents he met only once. But both Luchs and his partner Steven Feldman claim that Holmes told them they were wasting their time trying to sign him, since he was already being paid by another agent. Holmes reiterated to reporters yesterday that the “allegations are false” and he did not take any money while in college.



Listen to audio of Holmes’ denial at ESPN.com >

He also claims he never met Luchs, though Holmes and Ohio State would be in no trouble with the NCAA if he admitted to it now. Several other players mentioned in the article confirmed parts of Luchs’ story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.