One Of The World's 'Most Evil Individuals' Died In Her Prison Cell

AP Images Sante Kimes testifies during the 2004 Kazdin murder trial.

Notorious criminal Sante Kimes died in her New York prison cell this week at 79, where she had been serving a 120-year sentence for two horrific murders, the New York Times reports.

In her younger years, a wealthy Kimes enjoyed stealing expensive items such as a car and a $US6,500 coat simply because she enjoyed the act of theft, according to the Times. But she is most known for racking up far more serious crimes alongside her husband and son in many cities during the ’80s and ’90s. The heinous crimes prompted more than one law official to describe her as “evil.”

In 1985, she and her husband served five years and three years, respectively, in Mexican prisons for allegedly keeping maids as slaves in their household.

Sante Kimes and her son, Kenneth Kimes Jr., were convicted in 1998 of killing 82-year-old socialite Irene Silverman in a conspiracy to steal her $US10 million Manhattan townhouse.

The mother and son taped Silverman’s phone conversations, forged a deed to her home, stole a credit card, and used other forms of deception, in addition to guns, plastic handcuffs, and masks. Silverman’s strangled body, hidden in garbage bags, has never been found.

In 2004, Kimes was convicted in California for the 1998 murder of friend and businessman David Kazdin, according to The Washington Post. Her son said Kimes sent him to shoot Kazdin in the head because he discovered she forged his signature to take out a $US280,000 loan.

Kimes has also been suspected of committing arson at homes she owned and playing a role in the disappearance of a banker in the Bahamas, according to the New York Times.

When she was arrested for the Silverman murder in 1998, a law enforcement official called Kimes an “ingenious evil con artist,” while the judge during the Kazdin murder trial said she was “one of the most evil individuals” she’d ever met.

