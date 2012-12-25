Here Are Santa's Most Scandalous Ads: Guns, Girls, And Booze

Santa Claus has starred in many ad campaigns — and some of them would move him onto the naughty list.
While St. Nick is most famous for Coca-Cola commercials, advertisers have also put his face in ads with guns, booze, cigarettes, and girls.
Here are Santa’s most surprising ad campaigns.
Santa was seen with firearms even when he wasn't in a gun ad. While there isn't anything scandalous about Santa shilling button-down shirts, it is shocking to see St. Nick threatening suicide if he doesn't get said shirts.
... and alcohol. Santa is so sauced from Byrrh Wine that an angel had to be sent down to be the designated driver of his sleigh.
So Coke wasn't Santa's only beverage of choice. (Although his image was popularised through Haddon Sundblom's illustrations for Coca-Cola's Christmas ads in the 1930s.)
Although Santa isn't physically shown in the 1982 Playboy cover, he is responsible for leaving a naughty gift in some dude's Christmas stocking.
And Santa still hasn't lost his edge. This recent Samsung ad shows Mrs. Claus sending Santa a dirty movie from her Galaxy S III.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.