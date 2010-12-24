British Bank Sends 35,000 Bank Statements Revealing Names And Account Details, To The Wrong Customers

Photo: FCEE

Santander UK sent 35,000 bank statements to the wrong customers because of a printing “glitch.”Customers got the first page of their own statement, but the remaining pages were someone else’s, and revealed names, account numbers and transaction history, the Daily Mail said.



Santander says the information wasn’t detailed enough for recipients to be able to commit fraud with, but obviously customers are enraged.

Especially since they think the bank’s customer service is horrible anyway; the company constantly comes in last in customer service surveys apparently.

This year Santander had already received 245,000 complaints within the first six months. That’s 1,300 angry customers every single day, of every single week. That they know about.

Santander has said:

This is embarrassing and customers have every right to be upset.

We want to reassure customers that the risk of fraud on their account has not been increased because of this error and that this is a one-off incident.

