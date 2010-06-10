Here's Why Santander Might Be OK, Even If Spain Gets Into Trouble

CNBC just flashed a chart across the screen of Strategy Session detailing why Banco Santander has little to worry about regarding the ongoing crisis in Spain.



As we’ve noted before, the company is not overly exposed to the Spanish market, because the largest part of its business is actually in Latin America and South America.

26% of profits coming from Spain is still not good, considering how poor the economy there has been. But certainly Santander has diversified itself out of its home country well (as far as we know from data made public). It continues to expand that diversification, with a buyout of Bank of America’s position in Mexico today.

From CNBC:

Now check out these 12 charts on the crisis in Europe banking >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.