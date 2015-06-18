Here are the most expensive places in the world to buy petrol

Britain is back in the ranking for the top 10 most expensive places in world to buy petrol, with the price per litre at 121 pence, according to Santander 123 Credit Card research.

Ranked in seventh place, Santander’s analysis shows in the chart below that Britons spend on average 9% of their income on petrol at £145.52 ($US228.89) per month. Norway is number one in the chart after locals pay 152 pence per litre and spend on average £182.81 ($US287.52) on petrol a month.

Santander 123 Credit Card Santander 123 Credit Card research on petrol.

However, while the price per litre in Norway is the most expensive for locals, other countries spend a much more massive portion of their monthly income on paying for fuel.

The average Turk spends 39% of their income on petrol per month while Portugal spends 25%, and Greece spends 24%.

