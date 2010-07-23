Santander Is Making Your Bank Look Pathetic

Santander, which has been hopstepping the world, taking advantage of low prices, buying up assets from Germany, and reaping substantial rewards from its Latin American business is now considering an IPO in London.



The IPO could be worth 20% of the company’s holdings in the UK, according to The Telegraph. And the company is aiming to buy 318 branches of the Royal Bank of Scotland in an effort to expand their UK business.

Santander is surging today, and it’s not just about the European stress test results.

