Santander Just Bought A Loan Book Worth $3.2 Billion From Citi

Santander has purchased a loan book worth $3.2 billion from Citigroup, according to Cotizalia.



The deal focuses on a batch of auto loans previously owned by Citi.

Santander’s U.S. consumer division will also service an additional $7.2 billion in loans, which Citigroup will continue to hold.

Santander only got a 1% discount on the batch of loans it purchased, saving $32 million.

Santander’s stock (STD) is down nearly 2%, but this is likely due to the down trend in European financials.

