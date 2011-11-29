Hey Bankers, You Won't Believe How Many Of You Are At Risk For Heart Disease

Photo: Wikipedia

While at an investment bank, you might find yourself working in a high-stress environment, remaining sedentary at your desk and ordering a bunch of unhealthy food online. Not surprisingly, all of this can put someone at risk for heart disease.



It turns out a bunch of the middle-aged bankers at Banco Santander — the eurozone’s largest bank — are at early risk for heart disease, Bloomberg Businessweek reported citing a study.

As part of the study, the National centre for Cardiovascular Research tested 3,000 volunteers from the bank ages 40 to 54.

About half of those middle-age bank employees showed signs of risk for the diease, the report said.

In case you were wondering, here are the major risk factors for heart disease. Some are controllable, while others are not. [via WebMD]

Male sex

Older age

Family history of heart disease

Post-menopausal

Race (African Americans, American Indians, and Mexican Americans are more likely to have heart disease than Caucasians)

Smoking

High LDL, or “bad” cholesterol and low HDL, or “good” cholesterol.

Uncontrolled hypertension (high blood pressure).

Physical inactivity

Obesity

Uncontrolled diabetes

Uncontrolled stress and anger

