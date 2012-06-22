The Latest Blown Call In Major League Baseball Left Us Speechless

We are at a loss for words after watching this atrocious call from Wednesday’s Cleveland Indians-Cincinnati Reds game.



Indians first baseman Casey Kotchman came up to the plate with DH Carlos Santana at first and two outs.

Kotchman hit a lazy ground ball to Reds first baseman Joey Votto, but instead of just tagging first for the final out Votto decided to throw it to shortstop Zach Cozart for the out at second.

And despite Santana being out by a mile, second base umpire Jim Wolf called him safe.

We need instant replay now more than ever (via Deadspin):

Your browser does not support iframes.

