Gunman Kills 6 In Horrific Santa Monica Shooting Rampage

Los Angeles Police officers are shown detaining a man near the shooting.

At least seven are dead after a horrific shooting rampage that ended at Santa Monica College, according to The Los Angeles Times.



Santa Monica Police Chief Jacqueline Seabrooks told the Times that a gunman and six victims died in the rampage, which began shortly after noon. The rampage occurred in stages throughout Santa Monica, as the gunman first reportedly killed two, one, one, and two people at different spots in the city. A sixth person died after being taken to the hospital.

The Times reported that authorities shot and killed the gunman at Santa Monica College, which had been locked down amid reports of the shooting. Police said the gunman was carrying an assault-style rifle.

Police also have a second “person of interest” in custody.

The shooting occurred just miles away from where President Barack Obama was speaking at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Los Angeles. The Secret Service said it was unrelated to Obama’s visit.

“We are aware of the incident and it is not impacting the visit. It’s a local police matter at this point,” a spokesman said in a statement, according to a White House pool report.

